Most people know Lapland as the home of Santa Claus, making it a popular vacation choice for families who want to take their kids right into the center of all the magic. However, it’s a suitable choice of winter wonderland destination for people of all ages, with a different kind of magic for everyone. The Northern Lights, midnight sun in the summer, or the Nordic woodlands that are amazing to explore during the fall are just some of the reasons that people decide to put Lapland on their travel bucket list. And when it comes to things to do, you might be surprised to hear that there’s a lot more on offer than just sledding.