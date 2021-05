Welcome to late-May, this is perfect picnic weather and if you're in need of picnic locations, I've got you covered. I'm not great at many things, but one thing I am an expert in is throwing a wonderful picnic party. As a father of two daughters, a perfect picnic is an essential play in the playbook. My daughters both absolutely love going out to a park, laying down a few blankets, and eating whatever food is on the menu that evening.