GBP/USD Forecast: To 1.40 or 1.42? All eyes on US Nonfarm Payrolls. Sterling has succumbed to data and Fed-related dollar strength. Nonfarm Payrolls and also worries about the Delta variant are set to move the currency pair. Friday's four-hour chart is showing that cable is at crossroads. Down but not out – that is probably the feeling of GBP/USD bulls after Thursday's blows. The greenback staged a comeback after a trio of US figures beat estimates and as the Federal Reserve seems to be more open to at least talking about tapering its bond buys. Read more...