For the first time in program history, Alabama rowing will head to the national championship. After a second-place finish in the Big XII championship, the Crimson Tide was selected as an at-large team this afternoon and gave the Tide their first bid to a national championship. For the first eight boats, Alabama placed at the 11th spot, just outside the top ten. In the second eight boats, the Tide came in at 17 and finished at 13 for the fours.