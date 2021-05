Orlando City played its third opponent this season that it didn’t face in 2020 and is now 3-0-0 in those matches after Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Toronto FC. It was a familiar script as the Lions scored early and then simply didn’t allow themselves or their opponents to score from that point on. That script worked at D.C. United last weekend and did so again vs. the Reds. The only difference is the Lions were able to create more on the counter against Toronto, even if they couldn’t capitalize on those chances.