The very first day that high school players were allowed to meet with coaches in person for the first time in over a year, Dane Key spent his time at Kentucky. A rising senior wide receiver from Frederick Douglass High School located right here in Lexington, KY, Key is considered of the top recruiting targets for the Wildcat coaching staff. Not only is he a four-star prospect, but he’s also a top 250 player in the country from the class of 2022. Only Rutgers-bound quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is ranked above Key in the Bluegrass State.