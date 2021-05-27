David H. Stines

ELIZABETHTON — Riverside Park, a facility of the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Elizabethton, came in for some tender loving care last weekend. The department’s director, Mike Mains, said his staff got plenty of help during the Friends of the Park Service Day on Saturday. He said his department “teamed up with the Johnson City Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints” on a project that included “the planting of knockout roses, the mulching of flower beds and volunteers picking up trash and other debris along the banks of the Watauga”.