David H. Stines
David H. Stines, 86, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 29, 1934, in Johnson City, Tenn. to the late Charles H. & Alma Tester Stines. David served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was a self-employed Toolmaker. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Elizabethton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Todd Stines and several brothers and sisters.www.elizabethton.com