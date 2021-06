Whoo, boy. That ... that was a lot. The Derby d’Italia is always a tense affair. The natural rivalry between Juventus and Inter Milan has always heightened emotions, and the fallout from calciopoli only intensified that into genuine hatred. The last two years have taken on an even greater dimension as the two architects of the great Juventus dynasty, Antonio Conte and Beppe Marotta, have taken charge of the Nerazzurri.