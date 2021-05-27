Bengals Bolster Secondary With Veteran Safety Kavon Frazier

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with veteran safety Kavon Frazier on Thursday.

The 26-year-old played for the Dolphins last season, finishing with six tackles in 15 games.

He spent the first four years of his career in Dallas. The Cowboys picked him in the sixth-round (212th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Frazier was primarily used on special teams in Dallas and Miami. He's played a total of 942 special teams snaps in five seasons. He's only been on the field for 509 defensive snaps over that span.

Frazier gives special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons another veteran to work with. He's lost key pieces in free agency over the past few seasons, including Clayton Fejedelem and Cethan Carter.

The veteran has 73 tackles and one sack in 59 career games.

Frazier is one of many new faces in the Bengals' secondary. They signed Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie and Ricardo Allen this offseason.

