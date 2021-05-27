44 Best Cookout Food Ideas

Even the most dedicated wine drinker runs into the bottle problem. You have a glass of wine, maybe two, but finishing the bottle isn't a great idea if you want to wake up the next morning without a headache. It's particularly true if you live alone, or with someone who doesn't drink wine, thata whole bottle can be a lot to finish. Once you open the bottle, the wine begins to oxidize, and that means that having another glass from the same bottle a few days or a week later will be a completely different wine experience. There are various devices that can help with that, if it's a regular problem. But if you're stuck with wine leftovers now and then and don't want to waste, what can you do? Simple: Freeze your wine.