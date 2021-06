Pre-order Wolf Alice's anticipated new LP on limited, transparent green vinyl from our store. Embarking on my first full listen of Wolf Alice’s latest full-length album, Blue Weekend (coming Friday, June 4 via Dirty Hit/RCA), it felt like every muscle in my body was tensed up. While attempting to sum up my thoughts about the record on paper, I listened to it at least a dozen times, writing down small notes here and there but, ultimately, getting lost in the music every time. The trance I surrendered to is directly emblematic of the power of a band like Wolf Alice: they completely take your brain hostage as you enter their world, or in this case, the tumultuous weekend-long journey you’ve been allowed to tag along for.