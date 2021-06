Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Brighton's Centre for this Gerry Cinnamon show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Brighton Centre is one of the city's main live music and entertainment venues has to offer. Opened by former prime minister James Callaghan in 1977, it boasts a capacity of 4,500 (or 5,000 for conferences!), the Centre has played host to events ranging from political parties to premiership darts, as well as a load of massive bands and singers too. Though it may not have been out of choice, it was even the location of Bing Cosby's final performance!