The Georgia Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 36th Anniversary Season this year at the Village of Newcastle until June 13. Founded in 1986, the Georgia Renaissance Festival began on 65 acres just to the east of I-85 in Fairburn, drawing a crowd of about 32,000. Fast forward to 2021, and the Festival now lives on 120 acres one mile to the west of its original location and attracts over 120,000 visitors over eight weekends every spring.