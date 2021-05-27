newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway to Host Wreath Laying Ceremony

By Region News
indiana105.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Lake County, the Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway will be hosting a Wreath Laying Ceremony at noon on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. The service will be at the Lake County Korean Veterans Memorial on U.S. 231 in Leroy. The group says the family of Wayne Lee, Jr., will lay a memorial wreath in honor of Lee, who passed away in March of this year. Lee served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. The wreath will honor his service as well as those who served and died from Lake County during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway says the 15-mile parkway, spanning central Lake County and portions of western Porter County along U.S. 231, is designated as home to a series of war memorials honoring Lake County and Northwest Indiana veterans from throughout the nation’s history.

indiana105.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Lake County, IN
Government
County
Lake County, IN
City
Leroy, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#War Memorials#Korean War#The U S Army#Veterans Memorial Parkway#Central Lake County#Western Porter County#Home#Friends#March#Portions#Wreath Laying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Lake County, INNWI.com

3 more die from COVID-19 in Region

The three fatalities included one each in Jasper, Lake and LaPorte counties. The three were among nine more reported across Indiana. A total of 13,063 people have died from the respiratory disease. New deaths were reported between Feb. 14 and Thursday. All data was provisional and subject to change as...
Indiana StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Lake County, INchicagocrusader.com

OpEd: FOP Lodge President dismisses NAACP

“Don’t want outsiders like NAACP in their meeting,” states FOP Lodge #125 President James Tomko. That is the sentiment of the majority of Chris Anton Lodge #125’s membership, according to President James Tomko. His personal commentary was, “I think these guys have been beat up enough, put it to rest, leave them alone.”
Lake County, INNWI.com

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded across the Region's five-county area, updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials showed. Five people across Indiana died from the respiratory disease in the latest 24-hour reporting period, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Friday. All...
Crown Point, INz1071fm.com

Franciscan Health Hosting After-Hours Vaccination Clinics for Crown Point and Andrean High School Staff, Students and Family

In Lake County, Franciscan Health is hosting after-hours vaccination clinics next week for Crown Point and Andrean high school staff, students and family members to receive a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information or payments will be requested. The schedule for Crown Point High School will be 3:30-7PM on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19th, and for Andrean High School, 3:30-7PM on Thursday, May 20. Last appointments are scheduled at 6:30PM each day. All the clinics will be at the Marian Education Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point on South Main Street.
Hammond, INNWI.com

Coroner searches for family of deceased Hammond man

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner’s office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a deceased Hammond resident. Terrance Killian Mehler, 72, was described as a Caucasian man who lived at 1113 Roosevelt St. in Hammond, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Mehler...
Lake County, INNWI.com

Lake County uses grant money to give $5,000 checks to 49 businesses impacted by pandemic

HAMMOND – Forty-nine area businesses received a $5,000 financial booster shot Wednesday, courtesy of the Lake County Community Economic Development Department. Among the grant awardees is Pamela Ward, a traveling chef and owner of Gary-based Cooking with Success. Ward, who catered the awards program at the Hammond Development Corporation, said the money will provide her with transportation and a building “so I can take my business to the next level.”
Lake County, INNWI.com

2 more across Lake County reported dead from COVID-19

Two more Lake County resident were reported dead from COVID-19 Tuesday, updated data showed. The deaths were among 15 more reported across Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 13,018. New deaths were reported between March 16 and Sunday. All data was provisional...
Indiana StateNWI.com

New Lake County COVID death only one reported across Indiana Monday

Another Lake County resident was reported dead from COVID-19 Monday, marking the only death added across the state during a 24-hour reporting period. To date, a total of 13,004 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease. New deaths were reported between March 16 and Sunday. All data was provisional and...