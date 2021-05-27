What Does Strength Look Like? Well, That Depends On Who You Ask

I was matched with this girl on a dating app. I met her after a few months of talking/virtual dating and we’ve hung out five times since then. We had a really good time whenever we met and found that she was similar to me in all respects. During one of these meetings, she said that she is currently into her career and not on the dating app anymore. I asked her if we could meet more often and see where things go. She told me that things went really badly with her last relationship and she is still trying to get over it. She also said that she doesn't want to get into a relationship right now and wants to concentrate on her work.