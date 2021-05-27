Cancel
Berks County, PA

Attempt to Identify - Access Device Fraud

 13 days ago

The Central Berks Regional Police Department is attempting to identify the male in the above photographs. Our victim lost or had their debit card stolen and on 5/18/2021, the male actor used the debit card at the PA Fine Wine & Good Spirits store and attempted to use the debit card at Target and then Sheetz, all on North 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township. The transactions were declined at Target and Sheetz. The male appears to be light-skinned Hispanic and is accompanied by the female in the attached photos. He is operating the attached blue 2014-2018 BMW 3-series. If anyone is able to identify the male, please contact Detective Sergeant Deron Manndel of the Central Berks Regional Police Department at 610-779-1100 EXT. 235 or dmanndel@centralberks.org.

