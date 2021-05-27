Beach Hazards Statement Issued

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected this evening. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana Thorn Creek at Thornton affecting Cook County. Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) affecting Cook and Lake IN Counties. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue). * From this morning to Monday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Action stage is 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this evening.