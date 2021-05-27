Cancel
Environment

Beach Hazards Statement Issued

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service says high wave action and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches. A Beach Hazards Statement that continues through tonight says swimming conditions will be life-threatening. Meteorologists also say the dangerous rip current risk may persist into Friday and Friday night. Here is a link for more information.

