Eastern Kentucky PRIDE had its final cleanup for the year. Hosted at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, volunteers signed in and fanned out across the area to pick up any trash they could find. Once a garbage bag was filled, volunteers left the bags for management crews to pick up. President and CEO Tammie Nazario says it was a relief being able to do the cleanup, given it was canceled last year. Nazario says the cleanup spanned 29 miles of roadways. She says it revealed a major issue in the Commonwealth, with volunteers picking up more than 300 bags of trash in the first 15 minutes. PRIDE Volunteer Cynthia Troxell said it’s really sad because we have such a beautiful area. Troxell says she enjoys cleaning up trash outside of PRIDE and hopes to inspire others to do the same. Nazario says the cleanup was a success with more than 100 volunteers showing up.