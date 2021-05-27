Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Odds of Winning Comeback Player of the Year Are Here
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still recovering from a devastating knee injury that he suffered in November. The 24-year-old tore his left ACL and MCL.
Not only did it end his rookie season—it also completely changed his offseason.
Burrow plans on being ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season, which starts on Sept. 12. Oddsmakers believe the former No. 1 overall pick is going to bounce back.
Burrow has the third-best odds (+750) to win Comeback Player of the Year according to BetOnline. Only Dak Prescott (+250) and Saquon Barkley (+600) have better odds.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon (+2800) is also on the list after only playing six games in 2020 due to a foot injury. Check out the complete odds below.
(Courtesy of BetOnline)
Dak Prescott 5/2 (+250)
Saquon Barkley 6/1 (+600)
Joe Burrow 15/2 (+750)
Nick Bosa 15/2 (+750)
Carson Wentz 8/1 (+800)
Christian McCaffrey 17/2 (+850)
Jameis Winston 12/1 (+1200)
Sam Darnold 12/1 (+1200)
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 14/1 (+1400)
Jimmy Garoppolo 16/1 (+1600)
Derwin James 18/1 (+1800)
Von Miller 18/1 (+1800)
Odell Beckham Jr. 20/1 (+2000)
Tim Tebow 20/1 (+2000)
Tyrod Taylor 25/1 (+2500)
Joe Mixon 28/1 (+2800)
Danielle Hunter 33/1 (+3300)
Dont'a Hightower 50/1 (+5000)
Kyle Long 50/1 (+5000)
