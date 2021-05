In 1865, after the end of the Civil War was the beginning of our country’s first National Cemeteries. Lost during the Civil War were between 600,000 to 800,000 Union and Confederate soldiers, more than any other conflict in U. S. history. Because of such horrific losses, communities honored fallen soldiers from both sides by decorating their graves with flowers and by reciting prayers in the spring of 1865. The lingering pain of the Civil War saw many communities observing “Decoration Day” as early as 1866.