City of Macomb Announces Construction Projects Beginning Tuesday June 1st

Bellaire Blvd. and S. Rice Ave. - Arterial Pavement Repair Beginning June 1. Beginning Tuesday, June 1, pending any unforeseen circumstances, the arterial pavement repair program will continue on Bellaire Boulevard at the intersection of S. Rice Avenue as well as on S. Rice Avenue up to Linden St. This work will be similar in nature to recent work done on Bellaire with concrete replacement and associated improvements. Contractors will complete the repairs in phases to minimize impacts to traffic. If you have any questions please contact the Public Works Department at 713-662-8170 or pw@bellairetx.gov.