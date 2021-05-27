City of Macomb Announces Construction Projects Beginning Tuesday June 1st
The City of Macomb has announced a pair of construction projects that will get underway on Tuesday, June 1st. According to information from the City of Macomb, work will begin with Milling and Overlay surfacing projects on Dudley Street, from Jackson to Jefferson; Pierce Street, from Lafayette to Johnson; and Normal Street, from Jackson to Adams. Work begins on June 1st and is expected to go on through August of 2021. Gunther Construction has already begun preliminary work on the construction project.www.illinoisnewsnow.com