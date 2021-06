Last weekend, I met an old buddy of mine for a cup of coffee in Braintree. “Al” was in town for his daughter’s graduation from Curry College and he was able to squeeze me in for a quick catchup. We were good shipmates at Massachusetts Maritime Academy many years ago—too many, in my mind. As we drank our coffee, we marveled at the fact that we were old enough to have a college-age girls. And being the old men that we are, we had to grumble about the price of coffee, too. My cup of plain black coffee costs me $2.79…with no refills! Now I know this isn’t a huge amount of money, but for a cup of coffee? Al and I remembered when we could get a decent cup of coffee for 50 cents at the mess deck in college. I do remember drinking a lot of 50-cent coffee during exam weeks, for sure.