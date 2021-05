• Authorized spending the advertised $8,288,384 in American Rescue Plan funding that is coming from the federal government. Since the advertisement, county officials learned that the county will actually receive a total of $8,300,967. County Auditor Sandy Morton said that the council will have to approve spending that additional $12,000, which will done at a later date. The county received the first half of the funding on Friday, she said. A committee is determining specifically what the money will be used for; but the commissioners has stated a basic plan that includes using the money for revenue reimbursement, financial recovery, public health and infrastructure.