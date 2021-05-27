newsbreak-logo
Unemployment claims increased in New Mexico last week, as U.S. claims drop to pandemic low

Deming Headlight
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial claims for unemployment benefits in New Mexico increased last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New claims, which are an indicator of layoffs, rose to 3,860 in the week ending May 22, up from 3,396 the week before, the Labor department said.

