A quaint two-bedroom terraced cottage no wider than a London bus is on sale for almost half a million pounds. The property, located in the seaside town of Padstow, Cornwall, has two floors, one bathroom and one sitting room. It is on sale for an asking price of £429,995. In a nod to its seaside location, the house’s exterior and courtyard are both painted blue, and it also features a blue-tiled kitchen. The widest room in the house is the master bedroom, which is 8 feet 2 inches wide. London’s New Routemaster buses are an inch wider at 8ft 3in....