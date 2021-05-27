Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Will Open in Theaters in October, After Playing Cannes and the New York Film Festival

Director Wes Anderson crafts lush locations with each of his films, from an Eastern European mountain resort to a submarine that would win over Jacques Cousteau. Well, now you can feel like a Wes Anderson character because the home used in his 2001 movie The Royal Tenenbaums is available to rent. Anderson used the home, which is located on 339 Convent Avenue in Hamilton Heights, to depict a fictionalized version of New York. But the house itself is very real and retains the same charm on display in the movie — minus the chaotic dysfunction of the family.