Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Will Open in Theaters in October, After Playing Cannes and the New York Film Festival
Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch has a new release date: October! The latest Anderson ensemble was due out last year, but we all know how things turned out for most films due out in 2020. Anderson’s pic was also supposed to play at the Cannes Film Festival last year, but when Cannes got Cannes-celed, those plans went down the toilet as well. But The French Dispatch will have its day at Cannes this year – and it’s playing the New York Film Festival, too.www.slashfilm.com