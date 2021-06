As if I need another reason to love newly arrived tvN fantasy romance My Roommate is a Gumiho, a guest star is arriving that adds another layer of cuteness plus nostalgia. Sadly Ryu Jun Yeol is filming a drama and Park Bo Gum is off in the army, but another Answer Me 1988 male lead is showing up to reunite with Hyeri in a cameo role. It’ll be Sung Sun Woo himself Go Kyung Pyo who will be doing a guest starring turn in Roomie. Not sure what he’s playing but I’m sure it’ll just be a nice treat. I don’t think he’ll be another male gumiho as Woo Yeo mentioned he was unique as all gumihos are women.