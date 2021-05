More than 1,500 asylum seekers in the UK are being considered for removal to Europe on the grounds that they may have travelled through the continent on their journey – despite the Home Office having no mechanism to carry out these returns.New government data shows that 1,503 people – one in four of those who arrived in Britain in the first three months of 2021 – have been informed that their asylum claims are not being considered as the Home Office is determining whether removal action on “inadmissibility” grounds is “appropriate and possible”.Home secretary Priti Patel announced plans in March...