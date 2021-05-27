It’s finally feeling like summer. Celebrate with cool, sweet lemon semifreddo.
This is one of those stealth desserts — an easy, no-bake summer treat that always surprises with its creamy texture and bright notes of lemon. Toasted almonds are crucial for a nice textural balance. Because air is incorporated into the mix before freezing, Italian semifreddo, meaning "half-frozen," remains light and airy and freezes like a soft-serve ice cream. For ease, it's important to prep your ingredients before making. If you don't have a double boiler, use a pot just large enough to hold a metal bowl that barely touches the water level.