It’s finally feeling like summer. Celebrate with cool, sweet lemon semifreddo.

By Kim Sunée
Anchorage Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of those stealth desserts — an easy, no-bake summer treat that always surprises with its creamy texture and bright notes of lemon. Toasted almonds are crucial for a nice textural balance. Because air is incorporated into the mix before freezing, Italian semifreddo, meaning “half-frozen,” remains light and airy and freezes like a soft-serve ice cream. For ease, it’s important to prep your ingredients before making. If you don’t have a double boiler, use a pot just large enough to hold a metal bowl that barely touches the water level.

