It’s finally feeling like summer. Celebrate with cool, sweet lemon semifreddo.

Our sweet potato slips are a little late going into the garden this year. This southern crop is tropical by nature but can be grown successfully in Kentuckiana as long as we wait until it is warm (nighttime temperatures in the 60s). As long as they have 150 frost-free days and some steamy Ohio Valley weather, we will be knee deep in sweet potatoes by Thanksgiving again. Homegrown sweet potatoes are far superior to anything you would find at the grocery so if you love this crop as much as I do you might consider planting a plot.