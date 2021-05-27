Lori Vallow Daybell declared not fit for trial as new charges submitted in Arizona

From the Associated Press — The Michigan Court of Appeals says a Flint-area judge exceeded his authority when he blocked how four teens would be prosecuted in a fatal rock-throwing incident. Ken White was killed in 2017 when he was struck by a 6-pound rock thrown from an Interstate 75 overpass. He was a passenger in a van. Five teens were charged as adults at the time. But as the case progressed, Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton sought to have manslaughter charges dropped against four and move their case to Juvenile Court so they could get rehabilitation services available only in the juvenile system. The move was blocked by Judge Joseph Farah. Leyton says the case will now go to Juvenile Court, though he’s uncertain what charges will be pursued.