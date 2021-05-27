newsbreak-logo
Carry-out alcohol now legal in Nebraska

By KHGI
NebraskaTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska restaurants can now offer carry-out alcohol permanently under a new state law inspired by the governor's efforts to help struggling businesses during the pandemic. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the measure, LB72, into law this week which went into effect immediately. The governor issued an executive order...

nebraska.tv
