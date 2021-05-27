newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearney, NE

Two Rivers: Memorial Day safety

By KHGI
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. — Millions of Americans will be heading to pools, lakes, the ocean and elsewhere to enjoy outdoor activities this Memorial Day weekend. Chris Fankhauser with Two Rivers Public Health Department has ways you can keep you and your family safe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...

nebraska.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney, NE
Health
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Kearney, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Skiing#Cdc#Alcohol#Memorial Day Weekend#Lakes#Safe Water#Swimming Pools#Americans#Cdc#The American Red Cross#Water Recreation#Outdoors#Outdoor Activities#Swimming Classes#Drownings#Supervising Children#Air Filled Swimming Aids#Bathing#Infectious Diseases#Water Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Public Health
Related
LifestyleWashingtonian.com

Public Pools Are Opening Memorial Day Weekend. Is it Safe to Go?

There was so much we didn’t know about the transmission of Covid last summer, and, out of an abundance of caution, public pools and waterparks in this region did not open. This year is different: Most pools and waterparks are open. But, if your kids aren’t vaccinated, should you go?
PoliticsPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Officials remind people of the importance of water safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) State officials are reminding Missourians to be safe on the water during Memorial Day Weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri has averaged over 46 non-boating related drownings per year on streams, rivers, ponds and lakes over the past five years. MSHP says this does not include The post Officials remind people of the importance of water safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wisconsin Statewxpr.org

Wisconsin DNR Urges Boater Safety This Memorial Day Weekend

After six boating fatalities in the state already this year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging boaters to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend. Wisconsin is ranked number two in the country for the number of registered boats, outranking many coastal states for its three-month boating season. Many...
DrinksHerald Democrat

Lake safety: Memorial Day expected to bring many to Texoma waters

Lake Texoma is expecting to receive thousands of visitors this boating and swimming season. While those in charge of safety on the lake said they are excited that people are accessing the lake in high numbers, they caution that safety should be a priority. Recently, the lake also saw an...
Public HealthKSNB Local4

COVID cases average two a day in Two Rivers Health area

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for the week of May 14-May 20. This marks the first week that the Two Rivers department is providing their case count updates on a weekly basis. They made the change from every other day due to the continued decline in positive test results.
Boats & WatercraftsMySanAntonio

Operation Dry Water encourages sober boating ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Operation Dry Water (ODW) and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) are proud to join boating safety advocates nationwide during National Safe Boating Week, May 22 – 28, 2021, to raise awareness about safe boating practices. National Safe Boating Week takes place just prior to Memorial Day weekend and is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being safe and responsible. As part of the holiday weekend, boaters from across the country will head to the water while honoring, celebrating and remembering all those who lost their lives while serving our country.
Maine StateWPFO

Maine Wardens offer boating safety reminders before Memorial Day Weekend

NAPLES (WGME) – Memorial Day marks the start of boating season, and wardens are reminding you to bring your life jackets on board. They say each year, more than 85 percent of the country's boating deaths involve people not wearing life jackets, and half of Maine's boating deaths involve canoers and kayakers who don't have theirs on.
Vermilion County, ILwhporadio.com

Vermilion County Covid 19 update 5/28/21

Of the 499 new cases we have reported since May 7, 10 of them told us they have been fully vaccinated. Those 10 people are not necessarily hospitalized or deceased. We vaccinated 57 people at our COVID-vaccination clinic today. We will have three COVID-vaccination clinics coming up at the Health...
Fort Payne, ALPosted by
WZDX

A day at Little River Canyon: Swimming safety and a surge in visitors

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Little River Canyon is one of North Alabama’s hidden gems. Park ranger, Matt Switzer, tells our reporter, “Little River Canyon-- we are part of the National Park Service. We are a relatively new park. We’re about 28 years old now within the national park system. A lot of people don’t know that we’re up here. They’re surprised to come up here and realize there’s a national park in this area.”
Boats & WatercraftsEnid News and Eagle

GRDA, marinas offer safety tips for lake, river

As the first big weekends of the summer approach, local marina and float operators are preparing for their annual influx of water lovers. They hope none will leave with more than good memories, and perhaps a sunburn. Observing a few simple water safety rules can ensure a pleasant excursion. May...
LifestyleSand Hills Express

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is May 22

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 22. Enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities during the park system centennial year without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day. Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held annually in Nebraska...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indy with Kids

Swimming Pools in the Indianapolis Area

Looking for a swimming pool to cool off in this summer? So are we! Central Indiana is home to many public and private pools. Here are some great pools that are open to the public. All of them are outdoors unless otherwise noted. Indy: Where can I go swimming this...
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

A look at Benkelman’s tornado damage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On May 26, there were severe weather alerts issued in North Platte and surrounding cities. There were reports of tornadoes touching down in neighboring counties. A tornado, in Dundy County near Benkelman, knocked down twenty-three transmission poles and thirteen distribution poles. “Damage from the transmission poles...
Public Healthhometownregister.com

Public Health Officials Announce 602 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 602 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths. In addition, 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Winston-salem, NCUS News and World Report

Summer Safety Tips for the Great Outdoors

SUNDAY, May 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As you head into the great outdoors this summer, keep safety in mind, an expert says. Drowning is one of summer's risks. It only takes a few seconds and can happen without an obvious struggle, according to Dr. Seth Hawkins, a wilderness medicine expert and assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C.