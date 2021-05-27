Spring clean-up

Lots of clutter on my desk to clean up before I head out tomorrow night for the Miner’s home opener – and before we open the office to the public. I am not kidding myself. It ain’t all going to get done, not in a day, but cluttered workspaces do not thrill me. And yet here at the newspaper office there is, of course, lots of paper that has a habit of piling up. I mean, that’s what we do, in large part, so no big surprise, there. We publish and lots of that is to paper – this paper, the Wyoming County paper, two Fayette County papers and one paper for multiple markets. We publish a couple of magazines and there are the papers – multiple – from our sister operations in Bluefield and Fairmont. We also print papers that we do not own or produce and still others that we simply deliver – because that is yet another thing a newspaper company does.