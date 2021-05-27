newsbreak-logo
Spring clean-up

By Record Staff
wcrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grafton High School Class of 2021 was busy having fun during spring clean-up held in conjunction with the city’s Arbor Day commemoration. Groups of seniors scouring the town picking up trash west of Life Skills and Transition Center near the Store-all includes, from left, Seth Suda, Abigail Moe, Gabi Rodriguez, Julio Espinoza, Kody Keeley and Hannah Anderson.

