Yakima, WA

Woman Found Dead After Mobile Home Fire

By Lance Tormey
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 11 days ago
The Yakima Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire reported at 1609 Fruitvale Blvd. Firefighters were called to the scene at about midnight Wednesday. When they arrived they found a mobile home on fire. After dousing the flames they found a 57-year-old woman dead in the home. An investigation is underway but authorities say they believe it was an accidental fire and no foul play was involved. The woman's name has not been released. An investigation is underway.

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

