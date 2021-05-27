Woman Found Dead After Mobile Home Fire

Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest shooting reported on Monday afternoon. Officers say an 18-year-old man is now being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police say he was shot while riding in a car at about 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Authorities are still searching for a suspect vehicle described as a silver car and they're not saying if the shooting was gang related. Other people were also in the car when the victim was shot including a 14-year-old girl, another 18-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman in the car as well. They were not injured.