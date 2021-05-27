Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience opens

By CityBusiness staff reports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA museum that explores the history of the Jewish community in the South opened Thursday in downtown New Orleans. The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience is located at 818 Howard Ave., blocks away from The National World War II Museum, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the new Culinary and Hospitality Institute and the Southern Food & Beverage Museum.

New Orleans, LANOLA.com

See new opening date for Cool Zoo; how to reserve tickets

Audubon's Cool Zoo, the popular water park inside the New Orleans zoo, will reopen on June 16 after being closed last season because of COVID-19, officials announced Monday. The Cool Zoo will follow a Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, when the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The attraction is slated to close for the season on Labor Day (Sept. 6).
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Newcomb Art Museum to Reopen to the Public, May 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Newcomb Art Museum is pleased to announce it is reopening to the public on Saturday, May 22 with the exhibition Transcommunality, featuring the work of multi-disciplinary artist and activist, Laura Anderson Barbata. Transcommunality opened to the public virtually on January 19, 2021, and is on display through October 2, 2021. The museum will be open Saturday through Tuesday, 10 am to 4 pm this summer. Entrance is free but timed tickets required; information can be found at newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Historical Date Night

We always advocate for a good date night at “Let Them Eat Cake.” After the year we’ve all had, it’s important to check in with your spouse-to-be and add a little fun into the mix. As the city begins to loosen coronavirus restrictions, more events are popping up around New Orleans.
Covington, LANOLA.com

Don’t miss the boat

Anytime I cross the Causeway and it’s sunny out, seeing the lake immediately makes me want to go on the boat. Growing up in Covington, we had a canal in our backyard and a boat launch in our neighborhood leading out to the Tchefuncte River, so I’ve been going on the boat ever since I can remember.
New Orleans, LAuptownmessenger.com

Library expands services as coronavirus restrictions ease

Beginning today (May 17), the New Orleans Public Library will expand services, including allowing patrons to come into library buildings without making appointments. Nix Library at 1401 S. Carrollton Avenue remains closed for renovations to bring the building into compliance with the American with Disability Act. It’s expected to reopen this summer.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Canadian Government to Pay for Mural in Downtown N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that the Canadian government will pay for a large public mural in downtown New Orleans that will address the two places’ shared history, including the French language, music, food and culture. “The relationship between the City of New Orleans and Canada...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

What Stagger Lee Brought to Lundi Gras

According to the legend, “the night was clear, and the moon was yellow, and the leaves came tumbling down.” At this point Lloyd Price, a native of Kenner who was one of the top rhythm and blues performers of the ‘70s would wail that, “I was standing on the corner when I heard my bulldog bark. He was looking at the two men who were gambling in the dark.” Price’s song would then reveal the defining moment of the dice match he witnessed. “It was Stagger Lee and Billy, two men who gambled late. Stagger Lee threw seven, Billy swore that he threw eight.”
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

'Sisters with Transistors' profiles women pioneers of electronic music

Footage from a New York art gallery in 1974 shows Suzanne Ciani setting up three large electronic consoles with extruding connecting wires piled and looped like spaghetti. A well-dressed audience sits on the floor as she adjusts knobs to elicit electronic music from the equipment. Director Lisa Rovner’s documentary “Sisters...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

New Orleans Mom names teacher of the year

NEW ORLEANS — For 19 years, Andrea Kurica has stood in front of her Mt. Carmel classroom teaching English literature to class after class of junior girls. "It's such a fabulous community. It's such a sisterhood," Kurica said. "We do a lot of interactive games, activities, and collaborate learning group projects."
New Orleans, LAthemusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces fall unplugged tour

Dashboard Confessional has announced a US unplugged tour this fall, their first since cancelling the remainder of last year’s sold out, DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour around the release of their first-ever career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones. Beginning September 8th in New Orleans, LA, and ending November 5th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN — a makeup show of the DC20 grand finale — the tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard’s longtime guitarist Armon Jay, with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (fans will recognize the lineup from Dashboard’s Lonely Hearts & Lovers Valentine’s Day stream). Before hitting the road for the eight week run, Dashboard Confessional’s full band line-up of Carrabba, Jay, Scott Schoenbeck, and Chris Kamrada will perform at both the Alaska State Fair and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.