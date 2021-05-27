newsbreak-logo
A Capitol Hill Light Project Honors Washingtonians Killed by Police

Cover picture for the article"Remember" doesn't feel quite right. This week, as the country honored the anniversary of George Floyd's death, many stated the obvious: that they will never forget his murder by Minneapolis police, that the gatherings on May 25 were merely public surfacings of a persistent anguish since that day. In Seattle, somber church services paid tribute to Floyd, whose name was projected on Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in big bright letters. "George Floyd should still be alive today," the message read in full.

