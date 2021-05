Fortnite chickens look quite angry from a distance, though thankfully these feathered fowls aren't at all aggressive and will run away from you when you approach them, so you shouldn't have any fear about getting pecked. Unlike some of the other wildlife currently in the battle royale you can't tame Fortnite chickens, though if you manage to get close enough to one and grab it then you can use it to fly like a substitute glider and briefly soar across the Fortnite island. Whether you're trying to chase one as it flees, hunt it for its feathers, or fly with a Fortnite chicken, we've got all the details on where to find them.