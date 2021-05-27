Cancel
Yakima, WA

Woman Dies After Being Hit Monday at 40th and Tieton

By Lance Tormey
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 17 days ago
Yakima Police say a 27-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle on Monday has died. Authorities say she was crossing Tieton Drive in the crosswalk at North 40th Avenue when she was struck. Her name has not been released. Police say she died at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night.

