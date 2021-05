For the second straight game the Flames offence came to life and they got a fantastic performance from Jacob Markstrom between the pipes and sent the Canucks home with a 4-1 loss. The Flames best players in Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk each collected two points and got contributions from Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane in the win. Calgary’s PK was solid on the night as well and after a quick opening goal by the Nucks, the Flames shut down Vancouver for the remainder of this contest. The Flames trailed for 2:34 and after that it was all Calgary. The Flames would score 4 unanswered goals and Markstrom would stop the next 24 shots he would see in his 14th straight start to earn the victory.