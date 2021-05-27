newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Q&A: Asian American prof reflects on long history of racism

By University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Newswise
 3 days ago

May is Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American Heritage Month, a time dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the ways in which the APIDA community contributes to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. This month, the Office of Research and Economic Development is spotlighting the work and thoughts of members of Nebraska’s APIDA research community to highlight how they strengthen and diversify our university.

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Asian Pacific#Asian People#American Family#Cultural Studies#Culture#Distinguished Professor#International Education#Q A#Pacific Islander#Apida#Nebraska#Husker#The Cyaf Department#Caucasian#Japanese#Unl#Lincoln#Cyaf#Social Transition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Country
China
Related
Trafficnationalgeographic.com

What can the transcontinental railroad teach us about anti-Asian racism?

Chinese immigrants helped achieve ‘one of the greatest engineering feats in U.S. history.’ But their sacrifices are seldom remembered. Every May, tourists gather in Promontory Summit, Utah, to watch two trains meet nose to nose on tracks first laid more than 150 years ago. The Central Pacific Railroad’s Jupiter, painted blue with red and gold accents, whistles as steam billows against a clear sky and rolling hills. Facing it, the Union Pacific Railroad’s red-and-gold 119, its bell swinging, slows to a stop.
Minoritiesabc10.com

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Asian AND American

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which looks to celebrate Asians and Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. In honor of that, WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA put forth a series of stories about Asians and Pacific Islanders called "Asian AND American." The full special can be watched on WCNC's Roku and Fire apps as well as on our YouTube channel or embedded in the story below.
Minoritiespsychologytoday.com

Facing Asian American Discrimination with Resolve

Discrimination and violence against Asian Americans is on the rise, with a 164 percent jump in hate crimes. Recent politics and pandemic-related attributions have polarized anti-Asian sentiment. Most people cannot think of Asian role models, and if they do, the majority think only of famous film stars. Many people do...
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

For Asian American Women, Racism And Misogyny Have Always Been Intertwined

In March, when a white gunman in Georgia killed six women of Asian descent in a string of shootings, many Asian American and Pacific Islanders, especially AAPI women, were horrified — but not surprised. AAPI women and girls know all too well the toxic combination of racism and misogyny, which is often reinforced through media and culture. And, as a new report released Thursday lays out, AAPI women have experienced the consequences of that toxicity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
MinoritiesWashingtonian.com

10 DC-Area Asian Americans Discuss Why Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month This Year Is So Important

Since Congress established Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in 1992, people in the United States have commemorated it by attending events, watching AAPI-focused movies, reading books by Asian authors, and more in an effort to recognize and celebrate Asian American history and culture. However, the rapid increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US this past year has heightened public awareness about the discrimination Asians face. We spoke to ten Asian Americans around the Washington area about how they are celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, and why this year is particularly important.
MinoritiesRoanoke Times

Song: Anti-Asian hate crimes surged

According to a new study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, hate crimes against Asians in 16 of the largest U.S. cities and counties are up 164% since this time last year. [1] New York City saw the largest increase in reported anti-Asian hate crimes, which...
MinoritiesPosted by
USAFacts

The diverse demographics of Asian Americans

There are 18.6 million Asian Americans living in the US, making up 6% of the US population, according to the latest available census data. The data shows that, on average, Asian Americans are younger, more likely to be born abroad, and live in households with higher income than the average American.
Societymidfloridanewspapers.com

Celebrating Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time during which we celebrate Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. All countries across the Asian continent as well as the Pacific groups of islands of Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia are recognized. What began in 1979 as a one week celebration was turned into a permanent month of appreciation in 1992 by Congress, according to asianpacificheritage.gov.
Queens, NYqchron.com

NSBCC honors Asian Americans

The National Small Business Chamber of Commerce and Queens Chronicle sponsored an event on May 16 that both celebrated both Asian American Heritage Month and honored first responders at the NSBCC headquarters in Floral Park. One of the keynote speakers was NSBCC Vice President Jeffrey Lai, who is the grandson...
Minoritiesnwpb.org

Two Asian American Friends In The Tri-Cities Reflect On Navigating How They’re Treated

PROGRAMMING NOTE: NWPB is joining with KUOW, Spokane Public Radio and Humanities Washington to bring a series of special shows and stories highlighting Asian American experiences in the Northwest. To share your experience, send an email to NWPB here with subject line “My Northwest AAPI experience.” The programs will air and stream on NWPB.org on Thursday, May 27 and June 3 at 7 p.m. PT.
NFLnativesunnews.today

The history of Native Americans and mascots

When did Native Americans begin to speak out against their use as mascots?. I think it all started on the campuses of Dartmouth, Stanford and Illinois Universities. And about the same time Doug George-Kanentiio, Akwesasne Mohawk, then editor of Akwesasne Notes, started to write about it. My newspaper Lakota Times also became an early opponent of using Indians as mascots.
Politicswxxinews.org

Connections: Understanding the truth about American and Native American history

Late last month, former senator Rick Santorum made comments at a Young America's Foundation conference that sparked backlash. During the "Standing Up for Faith and Freedom" event, Santorum argued that America was settled by people "who were coming to practice their faith," and that "there was nothing here." He then stated, "Yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." The backlash came quickly, with people turning to Twitter to argue that the U.S. Constitution was modeled after that of the Iroquois League. But, as explained by SUNY Geneseo history professor Michael Oberg, that's not true.