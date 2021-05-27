Memorial Day in Amherst

UMass Amherst’s Institute of Diversity Sciences (IDS) has just announced the winners of this year’s grant competition. The awards, of up to $12,000 each, have gone to three teams. One team will investigate the social effects of flooding, another team will explore digital citizenship and the third looks at the ethnic and racial disparities in nursing-home care for those with Alzheimer’s disease. The goal of the grants is to advance equity through multidisciplinary and socially-impactful STEM research and to provide mentored research experience for students.