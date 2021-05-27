Cancel
Amherst, MA

Memorial Day in Amherst

amherstma.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Amherst Town Hall and non-public safety offices will be closed on Monday, May 31st in observance of Memorial Day. On Tuesday, June 1st Town Hall and other municipal buildings will reopen to the public. Click here to learn more about Town Hall reopening to the public. Amherst...

www.amherstma.gov
#Memorial Day
News Break
Politics
Related
Amherst, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst assembling Homelessness and Rehousing Task Force

AMHEST – Town Manager Paul Bockelman, director of Senior Services Mary Beth Ogulewicz and others are working to establish a nine-person Homelessness and Rehousing Task Force to address those needs. The task force will make recommendations to Bockelman to ensure the operation of a seasonal shelter and explore the possibility...
Amherst, MA

Amherst registrars won’t review signatures on library petition

AMHERST — An effort to declare null and void the recent certification of signatures on a voter veto effort to put the $36.3 million Jones Library project to a town referendum has been rejected by the Board of Registrars. Board member Dee Shabazz asked that the board give itself the...
Pelham, MA

Pelham voters hit pause on leash law revisions

PELHAM — While many residents understand that dogs not under the voice control of their owners are a growing problem on public and private trails in Pelham, voters paused at revising the town’s leash law at Saturday’s annual Town Meeting. Voters spent 45 minutes discussing whether to modify the leash...
Amherst, MA

Amherst health officials stick with downtown mask-wearing mandate into June

AMHERST — A mandate for wearing face coverings in Amherst center, in effect since Aug. 3, 2020, will continue into June. The Board of Health, at a recent special meeting, unanimously reaffirmed that masks must be worn by all people when downtown, even though Gov. Charlie Baker recently lifted the outdoor mask mandate, except in situations where individuals can’t keep six feet apart.
Massachusetts State
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Hampshire County, MA

Shel Horowitz: Personal choices in Hadley

A recent Gazette article quotes Hadley’s new vaccine non-requirements (“Select Board creates new vaccine policy,” May 14) as “a personal choice.” Let’s be consistent here!. Is it a “personal choice” of town employees to put themselves in harm’s way because they are forced to be in indoor spaces with non-vaccinated...
Massachusetts State

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts State

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Amherst, MA

Around Amherst: Barber-Just in running for Teacher of the Year

AMHERST — An Amherst Regional High School English teacher who pioneered a class on gay and lesbian literature in the late 1990s is one of 11 semifinalists to be Massachusetts Teacher of the Year for 2022. Sara Barber-Just, the English Department’s chairwoman, was recently notified about the honor, and Superintendent...
Amherst, MA

Lev Ben-Ezra: Grateful for UMass partnership

During this unprecedented year, the Amherst Survival Center has relied, more than ever, on our partners, including our key partnership with UMass Amherst. We have long valued our relationship and all the ways they are a part of our work. As the class of 2021 graduates, including many beloved volunteers and interns, we want to offer our own mortarboard toss to the entire UMass community.
Amherst, MA

Institute of Diversity Sciences Awards 2021 Grants

UMass Amherst’s Institute of Diversity Sciences (IDS) has just announced the winners of this year’s grant competition. The awards, of up to $12,000 each, have gone to three teams. One team will investigate the social effects of flooding, another team will explore digital citizenship and the third looks at the ethnic and racial disparities in nursing-home care for those with Alzheimer’s disease. The goal of the grants is to advance equity through multidisciplinary and socially-impactful STEM research and to provide mentored research experience for students.
Massachusetts State

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Massachusetts State

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Amherst, MA

Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/13/21 at 11:02 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Public Hearing of the Finance Committee on the FY22 Town Budget. General Public Comment. Consent Agenda.Resolution Opposing the Closure of the Gorse Children’s Center at Mount Holyoke College, Race Amity Day Annual Proclamation. Presentations and Discussion: Reparations for Amherst. Action Items: State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board Spraying, Water and Sewer Rates, Pomeroy Village Intersection, Referral of Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw Section 5.011 – Accessory Dwelling Units, Referral of Proposed changes to Zoning Bylaw Section 3.3241 and Article 12 – Converted Dwelling, Approval of Audit Request for Proposals (RFP) Committee Charge, Referral of Energy and Climate Action Committee Charge. Committee and Liaison Reports. Approval of Minutes: 2/16/21, 5/3/2021, 5/7/2021. Town Manager Report. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the President 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
Massachusetts State

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.