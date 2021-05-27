A Tribute To The Funkalicious Memes Of Guy Fieri

If Guy Fieri were a stock, you might be wishing right about now that you'd had the foresight to have bought up as much as you could back in 2006. That was the year that the then-unknown 30-something Fieri made his Food Network debut (via FoodBeast). And it wasn't as a host or even as a judge, but rather, as a contestant on "Next Food Network Star." At the time, Fieri was the owner of four restaurants, which is impressive in and of itself, but even more so when you consider that 60% of restaurants fail to make it past their first year, according to Food Service Restaurant News. However, when it came to auditioning his way onto the television screens of American foodies, the ambitious chef had been having no luck at all.