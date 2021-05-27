A Tribute To The Funkalicious Memes Of Guy Fieri

"Fieri, who has been ever-present on the Food Network and in hack open-mic jokes since he won The Next Food Network Star in 2006, has received a cultural re-evaluation in recent years," says Matt Schimkowitz. "Once considered the absolute epitome of American decadence and stupidity, Guy is now an icon of empathy, warmth, and sincerity. It’s exactly the qualities Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television—the productions company’s behind Ellen—should look for in DeGeneres’ replacement. It’s impossible to talk about Guy Fieri’s public reappraisal without mentioning Shane Torres’ stand-up defense of the man. Torres’ bit redefines the Fieri name, accusing people of unfairly knocking the celebrity chef for following his dreams, setting up worthwhile (and original) charity efforts, and treating employees with respect, providing them with a living wage and health benefits. Now, if that doesn’t sound like the anti-Ellen, I don’t know who does."