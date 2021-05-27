newsbreak-logo
Oswego County, NY

Safe Haven Museum announces Memorial Day opening

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — Kevin Hill, president of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum Board of Directors, announced Thursday that the newly renovated museum will open to visitors Memorial Day, May 31. The museum will be open for the 2021 season from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week,...

