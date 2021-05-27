Cancel
Three days to the Musto Lark National Championship at Rock

yachtsandyachting.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the whole sailing community chomping at the bit to get back into open and competitive sailing with their friends, family and adversaries, the Lark Class are extremely proud to announce and preview the 2021 Musto National Championships, taking place at Rock between 30th May & 2nd June 2021. With...

www.yachtsandyachting.com
Boats & WatercraftsSail World

2021 Musto Lark National Championship - Runners & Riders

Keen to restart sailing, The Larks will be one of the first dinghy classes out of the starting blocks with their 2021 championships, sponsored by Musto. We return to Rock, with its excellent sailing, beautiful estuary, friendly club and lots of other attractions. Anyone wanting to join in the fun can still enter here.