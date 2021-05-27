Three days to the Musto Lark National Championship at Rock

The Nutley Raider Track and Field team made the trek down the Garden State Parkway to Middletown North High School for the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 3 State Sectional this past weekend. Having to overcome a two-hour severe weather delay on Friday, which saw all athletes herded into a bubble-like complex that came complete with an athlete dance-off, a half-court basketball shot contest, won by Coach Annett, and a full-contact Uno tournament, and then the blistering heat on Saturday where Coach Porrino literally tried to fry an egg on the jumping runways, the Raiders were able to produce two qualifiers for next week’s NJSIAA Group 3 Championship. Sophomore sensation Marcella Blancato sprinted to a pair of top-six finishes in her specialties, the 200 and 400 meters, and junior jumper Allie Huelbig who will be in the high jump competition.