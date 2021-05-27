newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Get Grilling Memorial Day Weekend w/ BASCO Appliances | Louisiana Grills In Stock in Portland, Free Pellets w/ Purchase

pdxpipeline.com
 3 days ago
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Grilling#Basco Appliances#Louisiana Grills In Stock#Free Pellets#Basco Appliances#The Big Box Stores#Lake Oswego 15383#Nw Portland#Buy Today#Super Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland

When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.
Oregon Statefoodtruckoperator.com

Oregon food truck gets new name, new owner

The former Coyote Creek Concession food truck, in Lakeview, Oregon, now has a new name and a new owner. Bill Sande purchased and reopened the truck as Toppy's, according to a Lake County Examiner report. The ex-Marine learned to cook as part of a team and then served as a...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Regal Fox Tower in downtown Portland to reopen on Friday

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regal Cinemas in downtown Portland will reopen on Friday, KOIN reports. Regal Fox Tower on Park Avenue opened more than two decades ago and is downtown Portland’s oldest movie theater. After the theater’s lease expired during the pandemic, its future at the Fox Tower location became unclear.
Portland, ORColumbian

‘Top Chef’ Portland’s Sara Hauman on self-confidence, yogurt and the importance of little fish

PORTLAND — Sara Hauman didn’t set out to become “Top Chef’s” granola-crunching, yogurt-loving “weird girl from Portland.”. The 34-year-old, one of two chefs with local ties featured on the popular reality show’s first Portland season, says that yogurt just happened to be front-and-center in the “Top Chef” fridge whenever she needed dairy, which over the first sixepisodeswasoften. And, yes, in her day-to-day life, she does use yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or buttermilk, leaning on the ingredient to add some natural tang to a dish.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Portland, ORbrewpublic.com

Portland Cider Co. Releases New Imperial Peach Tea Cider

A new Imperial Cider Series from Portland Cider Co. brings together the experience from Steven Smith Teamaker on the series launch this month. Imperial Peach Tea Cider brings together Assam black tea, Washington peaches and Northwest apples packaged in 12oz cans. Imperial Peach Tea Cider packs a punch at 9.5%...
Lake Oswego, ORKATU.com

R. Bloom's of Lake Oswego: Phalaenopsis OrchidTips

It's the most popular orchid plant in the northwest. Richard Bloom, owner of R. Bloom’s of Lake Oswego, shared helpful tips about caring for phalaenopsis orchids. You'll find R. Bloom's at 267 A Avenue in Lake Oswego. For more information, visit the R. Bloom's website.
Portland, ORInhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Lake Oswego, ORlovelakeoswego.com

Coming Attractions This Summer in Lake Oswego

Last year at this time I posted an article speaking to the growing list of traditional summertime activities that had been cancelled due to Covid-19 and the Covid-approved versions of the ones that remained. Now 365 days later, I’m happy to announce that Lake Oswego continues to find ways to...
Portland, ORKATU.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Southwest Portland shopping center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2-alarm fire has closed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway from Southwest 65th Avenue to Southwest Olson Road Monday morning. The fire was reported at the Raleigh West Shopping Center in southwest Portland. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

4.1 earthquake hits Oregon 100 miles west of Gold Beach

The Columbus Day Storm of 1962 was a Pacific Northwest windstorm that struck the West Coast of Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Hurricane Maria was a deadly Category 5 hurricane that devastated the northeastern Caribbean in September 2017. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean at about 8 AM Sunday...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.