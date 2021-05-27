Get Grilling Memorial Day Weekend w/ BASCO Appliances | Louisiana Grills In Stock in Portland, Free Pellets w/ Purchase

View more in
Portland, OR
Portland, OR|Posted byThe Oregonian
The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland
When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.
Oregon State|foodtruckoperator.com
Oregon food truck gets new name, new owner
The former Coyote Creek Concession food truck, in Lakeview, Oregon, now has a new name and a new owner. Bill Sande purchased and reopened the truck as Toppy's, according to a Lake County Examiner report. The ex-Marine learned to cook as part of a team and then served as a...
Portland, OR|Posted byPortland Report
Regal Fox Tower in downtown Portland to reopen on Friday
(PORTLAND, Ore.) After more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regal Cinemas in downtown Portland will reopen on Friday, KOIN reports. Regal Fox Tower on Park Avenue opened more than two decades ago and is downtown Portland’s oldest movie theater. After the theater’s lease expired during the pandemic, its future at the Fox Tower location became unclear.
Portland, OR|Columbian
‘Top Chef’ Portland’s Sara Hauman on self-confidence, yogurt and the importance of little fish
PORTLAND — Sara Hauman didn’t set out to become “Top Chef’s” granola-crunching, yogurt-loving “weird girl from Portland.”. The 34-year-old, one of two chefs with local ties featured on the popular reality show’s first Portland season, says that yogurt just happened to be front-and-center in the “Top Chef” fridge whenever she needed dairy, which over the first sixepisodeswasoften. And, yes, in her day-to-day life, she does use yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or buttermilk, leaning on the ingredient to add some natural tang to a dish.
Oregon State|Posted byDiana Rus
3 Movies with the main filming locations in Oregon
Oregon is one of the most geographically diverse states in the U.S., marked by volcanoes, abundant bodies of water, dense evergreen and mixed forests, as well as high deserts and semi-arid shrublands.
Portland, OR|Posted byPortland Report
Portland bars advocate for extended curfew, other restrictions lifted
(PORTLAND, Ore.) After mask guidance at the federal level changed last week, and with the busy summer season looming, bar owners in Portland are asking Gov. Kate Brown to rethink restrictions like capacity and curfew, KATU reports.
Oregon State|enewschannels.com
Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon
(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Portland, OR|MySanAntonio
How Does a Century-Old Niche Business Expand? 'There Are Limits to How Many Awnings You Can Sell in Portland.'
This special content series is made possible by The HISTORY Channel®. Watch the incredible stories behind iconic brands, entrepreneurs, and rivalries that drove groundbreaking innovation. Don’t miss the Memorial Day premieres of the documentary series, The Food That Built America at 8/7c followed by The Titans That Built America at 9/8c.
Portland, OR|brewpublic.com
Portland Cider Co. Releases New Imperial Peach Tea Cider
A new Imperial Cider Series from Portland Cider Co. brings together the experience from Steven Smith Teamaker on the series launch this month. Imperial Peach Tea Cider brings together Assam black tea, Washington peaches and Northwest apples packaged in 12oz cans. Imperial Peach Tea Cider packs a punch at 9.5%...
Portland, OR|tribuneledgernews.com
Pioneering Portland artist Thelma Johnson Streat disappeared into the folds of history, but her powerful work lives on
The house on Broadway quickly filled up, leaving dozens of people unable to push through the door. The overflow crowd on this muggy summer night in 1945 trudged up the road so they could spy on the private home’s terrace from afar. They’d all come to see Thelma Johnson Streat.
Lake Oswego, OR|KATU.com
R. Bloom's of Lake Oswego: Phalaenopsis OrchidTips
It's the most popular orchid plant in the northwest. Richard Bloom, owner of R. Bloom’s of Lake Oswego, shared helpful tips about caring for phalaenopsis orchids. You'll find R. Bloom's at 267 A Avenue in Lake Oswego. For more information, visit the R. Bloom's website.
Portland, OR|Inhabitat.com
Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery
New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Oregon State|historynet.com
Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail
Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Lake Oswego, OR|lovelakeoswego.com
Coming Attractions This Summer in Lake Oswego
Last year at this time I posted an article speaking to the growing list of traditional summertime activities that had been cancelled due to Covid-19 and the Covid-approved versions of the ones that remained. Now 365 days later, I’m happy to announce that Lake Oswego continues to find ways to...
Portland, OR|kptv.com
Fans still reminded to wear masks at Portland sporting venues
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Between the Thorns home opener at Providence Park and the last regular season game at the Moda Center, Portlanders were glad to be cheering on their teams. They had no problem keeping their masks on to do it. “I just want to play it safe for...
Oregon State|Columbian
As maskless shopping and dining return, businesses are loath to become Oregon’s vaccination police
It took just hours at the McMenamins Bagdad Theater & Pub for the confusion to set in over new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – a scenario playing out at other restaurants and retailers struggling to align their businesses with the latest rules. Rebecca Boyle,...
Portland, OR|KATU.com
Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Southwest Portland shopping center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2-alarm fire has closed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway from Southwest 65th Avenue to Southwest Olson Road Monday morning. The fire was reported at the Raleigh West Shopping Center in southwest Portland. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we...
Oregon State|oregonherald.com
4.1 earthquake hits Oregon 100 miles west of Gold Beach
The Columbus Day Storm of 1962 was a Pacific Northwest windstorm that struck the West Coast of Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Hurricane Maria was a deadly Category 5 hurricane that devastated the northeastern Caribbean in September 2017. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean at about 8 AM Sunday...
Washington State|KGW
Grieving Washington mother gives the Portland area its first "wind phone"
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Merlinda Sain remembers the last message she got from her 25-year-old son, Bryce. "He had sent me a text when he landed in Las Vegas, and he said, 'Just landed in Vegas, love you mom." Following Bryce's unexpected death, Battle Ground mother Merlinda Sain wanted to...
Portland, OR|Posted byThe Oregonian
Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died
Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.