YMCA Flexes Power-Saving Muscles with Budderfly’s Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service

 11 days ago

YMCA of Southwest Kansas has selected Budderfly to upgrade its lighting and HVAC units—at no out-of-pocket expense and Budderfly providing 100% of the capital, equipment and installation—to transform the YMCA for better energy efficiency. Southwest Kansas Location To Receive Over 82,000 kWh. Articles. Estimated Annual Energy Savings. SHELTON, CT, April...

Glendale, CAStreetInsider.com

Willdan Group (WLDN) Subsidiary Lime Energy Secures $18M Contract to Support Glendale Water & Power's Clean Energy Transformation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Glendale Water & Power (GWP) has awarded Lime Energy, Willdan’s wholly owned direct install subsidiary, an $18 million, seven-year contract to support the City of Glendale’s clean energy transformation. Through this contract, Lime Energy will deliver 36,500 MWh in energy savings by providing a combination of targeted energy efficiency technologies, upgrades, and services for small and large Glendale businesses. Lime Energy’s customer-focused solution helps GWP’s commercial and industrial customers reduce their energy usage through energy efficient improvements, making GWP’s shift toward a clean energy future more feasible. Lime Energy will provide marketing, sales, engineering, project implementation, and customer support for a comprehensive mix of lighting and non-lighting measures.
Glendale, CABusiness Insider

Willdan’s Subsidiary, Lime Energy, Wins $18 Million Contract to Support Glendale Water & Power’s Clean Energy Transformation

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Glendale Water & Power (GWP) has awarded Lime Energy, Willdan’s wholly owned direct install subsidiary, an $18 million, seven-year contract to support the City of Glendale’s clean energy transformation. Through this contract, Lime Energy will deliver 36,500 MWh in energy savings by providing a combination of targeted energy efficiency technologies, upgrades, and services for small and large Glendale businesses. Lime Energy’s customer-focused solution helps GWP’s commercial and industrial customers reduce their energy usage through energy efficient improvements, making GWP’s shift toward a clean energy future more feasible. Lime Energy will provide marketing, sales, engineering, project implementation, and customer support for a comprehensive mix of lighting and non-lighting measures.
Lodi, WIcityoflodi.us

Save to Give Challenge: Save Energy, Give Big!

Challenge yourself to save energy, save money, and make a difference for local nonprofits! Lodi’s Save to Give Challenge is back for the summer. From June 14 – August 8, Lodi Utilities customers can conserve energy at home to raise up to $19,000 during the summer donation campaign. Lodi was...
Energy Industryfoodlogistics.com

Sustainable Fleets: Getting Cold Storage Energy Needs Down Cold

Companies in the cold food and beverage industry are feeling the heat from a number of market factors, including significant growth in e-grocery and e-commerce demand, rising energy prices and expensive real estate decisions to bring them closer to where people shop. At the same time, they are under pressure to reduce costs and be more energy efficient. Making changes in how companies manage their fleets can pay off – both in terms of environmental sustainability and business ROI.
Industryrealtybiznews.com

Facility Management Tips for Reducing Operations and Maintenance Costs

URL: https://pixabay.com/photos/electrician-electric-electricity-2755682/. Maintenance and repair expenses are a normal and expected cost of owning a facility. However, these costs can run pretty high, and landlords, facility managers, and business owners are always looking for ways to reduce them. The path to reducing facility operations and maintenance costs involves much more...
Industrylabmanager.com

Energy Efficient Laboratory Equipment

Increasing energy efficiency in the laboratory is good for the environment and can reduce operating costs. With innovative new designs and features, many of the most energy-intensive instruments and pieces of equipment are much more efficient than their predecessors. Here, we outline some energy efficient features available for widely used laboratory equipment.
Energy Industrycaandesign.com

How to Be More Energy-Efficient This Summer

The average monthly electricity bill for residential households in the U.S. is $115, according to some of the most recent estimates. Of course, in the summer, bills tend to skyrocket throughout most of the country, where high temperatures are common. If you’d like to be more energy-efficient, save money and lessen your impact on the environment, there are many ways to do so. Even the smallest changes can add up to a big difference.
Energy Industrynny360.com

Save Energy, Money And The Climate

(NAPSI)—After over a year of staying close to home, lots of people are ready for summer fun. However, warm days can mean much higher energy bills—but you can do something about that. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR program has a few tips to help you prep your home...
Energy Industrywrnjradio.com

JCP&L launching energy efficiency programs starting July 1

NEW JERSEY – Jersey Central Power and Light, (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., will launch a broad selection of energy efficiency programs this summer to help customers save energy, reduce bills and protect the environment. The programs, which will begin July 1, 2021, and run through June 30, 2024,...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Xcel Energy offers double rebates for high-efficiency appliances

Xcel Energy is offering double rebates on high-efficiency furnaces and water heaters as well as insulation and air sealing for residential gas customers in Summit County. The rebates are meant to incentivize people to upgrade their appliances to ones that use less energy and save money. The double rebate amounts...
Energy IndustryOrlando Sentinel

How to save energy at home

The vast majority of us use energy every single day of our lives. However, high energy usage leads to carbon emissions that will damage ecosystems and pollute the air. Taking active steps to minimize the amount of energy you use in your home will reduce adverse effects on the planet and help you save money on energy bills. There are many ways you can minimize your everyday carbon footprint that won’t require drastic changes.
Energy IndustryJackson County Pilot

Consumers to benefit from local legislators’ energy-efficiency leadership

Minnesota’s energy consumers came out of this year’s legislative session as the beneficiaries of landmark legislation that will help their pocketbooks — and Minnesota’s environment — for years to come. Legislators from both sides of the aisle came together and passed the most significant and advantageous reform to Minnesota’s energy efficiency standards — a cornerstone of the state’s energy policy — since the standards were implemented.
Energy Industrynorthernvirginiamag.com

Assess Your Home’s Energy Use and Increase Savings

Washington Gas is ready to help you save big when it comes to your utility bills. Are you a Washington Gas customer? Interested in finding out how much money you could be saving on your utility bills? Washington Gas offers customers a free, customized Home Energy Profile assessment to discover potential cost savings for your home.
Energy Industrywfdd.org

N.C. A&T Awarded $500,000 In Energy Efficiency Research Grants

North Carolina A&T State University has been awarded half a million dollars in grants for energy efficiency projects. The goal is to have an impact on communities hit hardest during the pandemic. The Center for Energy Research and Technology (CERT) is the sustainability arm of the A&T campus. It will...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Energy Adviser: Heat pumps efficient, affordable

The dog days of summer aren’t far away and that means many Clark County residents believe they have two options — sweat it out or huddle around the noisy and energy-hungry portable air conditioner. But there’s a better way to stay comfortable and save energy — no matter how high...
Energy Industryfinehomesandliving.com

6 Energy-Efficient Practices That Can Reduce Your Household's Energy Use

Using energy efficiently is the best practice to adopt if you want to reduce your household energy consumption. Specific techniques can help you save energy, leading to reduced electricity costs. These small practices add up to make significant differences in your total cost of electricity and help reduce your carbon footprint. Here are our picks for the energy-efficiency practices you can integrate into your daily routine that will surely make a change.
TheStreet

Arkansas School District To Save Over Six Million Dollars With Solar And Energy Efficiency Upgrades

FARMINGTON, Ark., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the fastest-growing school districts in Arkansas, Farmington Public Schools oversees almost 2,600 students and manages 600,000 square feet of facilities. On Monday evening, the Farmington School Board approved a $3,881,804 Energy Savings Performance Contract with Entegrity, an Energy Services Company headquartered in Arkansas. Upon completion, the project will reduce the school's annual energy and maintenance expenses by nearly $300,000. The school district plans to use the annual savings for teacher raises and retention, which would be the school's first raise in five years.
Energy Industryradioresultsnetwork.com

State Does Out $492,000 For Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Twenty-six Community Energy Management (CEM) program grants totaling $492,145 announced today by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will finance energy efficiency upgrades and other energy-related projects. “Reducing energy waste saves money, saves energy, makes us healthier and improves our environment all at once,” EGLE Director...