Gloria & Emilio Estefan Launch Drag Dinners at Miami Hotel for 25th Anniversary of The Birdcage

Tom Cruise made his big debut as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible" on May 22, 1996. The Brian De Palma-directed espionage-action flick — which centers around the fictional Impossible Missions Force and is based on a '60s TV show of the same name — was a huge hit at the global box office and spawned seven sequels. ("Mission: Impossible 7" is due in mid-2022, while the eighth installment in the massive film franchise is set to come out in the summer of 2023.) The first "M:I" movie chronicles Ethan's quest to uncover Job — the mole within the IMF responsible for killing his team and then framing him for their murders — following a mission gone horribly wrong. In honor of its big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars of the first film in the series and how they've changed over the years.