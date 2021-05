Dexter Police say a woman was shot in the leg as she tried to drive away from an altercation on St Francis Street. Corporal Danny Gatcomb responded to a 911 call at 10:42 Thursday night, and found a 52-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. According to Chief Kevin Wendall, an altercation took place at a home on St. Francis Street, involving the woman and two other people. As she tried to leave the scene, she was shot through the door of her vehicle. The woman was transported to Mayo Regional Hospital.