Watch the Teen Titans get their powers stolen by Space Jam villains in new crossover movie

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a fresh trailer for the movie during the MTV TV and Movie Awards. Some of the biggest films of the summer made their presence felt during the show. So, you knew that the Tune Squad and LeBron James would be representing as well. Fans had already seen a little bit of Granny’s routine at the beginning of this spot. But the parts with Tweety trying to guard one of the Goon Squad were new. As was the play on Michael Jordan’s Secret Stuff with LeBron not wanting the old lady to be drinking a martini at halftime. A New Legacy isn’t a traditional sequel in most senses of the word. Instead, it’s shooting for being a celebration of that wild first outing and a bunch of Easter Eggs from the Warner Bros. catalogs. Check it out down below.