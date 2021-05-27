newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Macarena Achaga Joins Andy Garcia In Warner Bros. ‘Father Of The Bride’ Pic For HBO Max With Plan B Producing

By Justin Kroll
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Macarena Achaga is set to join Andy Garcia in the Father of the Bride reboot, which Gaz Alazraki has been set to helm. The pic will revolve around a Cuban-American family, with Matt Lopez penning the script. The film will tell the story of a father coming to grips...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Tracy
Person
Luis Miguel
Person
Diego Boneta
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Macarena Achaga
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Steve Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Original Stars#Cuban American#Plan B Entertainment#Mexican#Icm Partners#Grandview#Achaga Stars#Pic#Film#Daughter#Wedding#Muerte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Diego Boneta Joins Andy Garcia in ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake (Exclusive)

Diego Boneta, the Mexican star who portrayed Latin icon Luis Miguel in Netflix’s biography series, has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ remake of Father of the Bride. Boneta’s casting further strengthens a call sheet filled with a cross-generational who’s-who of American Latino actors. Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced are already on board.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Batgirl’: Warner Bros. Hires ‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah To Tackle HBO Max Superhero Movie

Coming off the box office success of Sony‘s “Bad Boys For Life,” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were scooped up by Marvel Studios for their “Ms. Marvel” series for Disney+ and would help the studio bring fangirl-turned-superhero Kamala Khan, to life. Now, Warner Bros., and DC Films have tapped the duo to bring another well-known female superhero to the big screen.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Warner Bros. Reaches Deal With Regal, Dune Isn't Coming to HBO Max

Ever since the Warner Bros. and HBO Max announcement was made, it has been apparent that Legendary was a bit salty about the whole thing. There were rumors of a lawsuit almost right away, with the main point of contention being the release of Dune. Legendary was already looking to sell Godzilla vs. Kong, but Dune was supposed to be its big release and a possible kick-off to a new franchise. How Dune is going to end up being released has been the topic of rumors for months now, and it seems that we finally have an answer. We also see that Warner Bros. is starting to strike deals with theaters for the 2022 movie season after promising that the HBO Max rollouts for 2021 would not be the way forward. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has "already reached a deal with Regal Cinemas to restore 45-day theatrical windows in 2022 before titles go to streaming." However, they aren't making this deal in a vacuum. It seems that Dune is going to be the test case according to "multiple sources. "It will premiere in Venice in September ahead of an October theatrical run, with HBO Max availability coming at a to-be-determined date after that."
Video GamesMovieWeb

Injustice Animated Movie Announced by DC and Warner Bros.

At long last, DC and Warner Bros. are making an Injustice movie. The project was quietly announced as the special features on the upcoming release of Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 include a preview of the Injustice animated movie. While many details remain under wraps for the time being, this will serve as an adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name.
MinoritiesRottentomatoes.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Movies on HBO Max

In celebration of Pride month, we’ve compiled a list of the best Fresh LGBTQ+ movies you can find on HBO Max right now. You’ll find hit classic dramas (Desert Hearts), feel-good comedies (In & Out), and international affairs (Bad Education). The titles below are sorted from the best LGBTQ+ films...
Video GamesIGN

Portal Movie Still Alive, in Development at Warner Bros., Says Producer JJ Abrams

The cake may be a lie, but here’s the truth: JJ Abrams’ long-rumored adaptation of Valve’s hit game Portal is in active development at Warner Bros. During a press day for the home release of Super 8’s 4K Blu-ray, Abrams confirmed the Portal movie’s status to IGN. “We actually do have a script that’s being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]. We’re really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing’s finally on the rails.” Abrams’ suggestion towards Portal’s long development may remind you that it’s been eight years since he and Valve founder Gabe Newell first announced that Bad Robot and Valve were looking to work together at DICE 2013.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Jesse Plemons to Join Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Love and Death’ at HBO Max

Jesse Plemons (Fargo) has been cast in HBO Max’s limited drama Love and Death. The actor will join previously announced star Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision). Inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and based on a real-life Texas crime, this series hails from writer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and director Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland).
TV & VideosBrenham Banner-Press

Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

Parker Posey is the latest star to be cast in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt for the drama based on the life and trial of author Michael Peterson. In 2001, Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He had claimed his wife’s death resulted from her falling down the stairs of their North Carolina home, but an autopsy found that she had died due to blows to the back of the head with a blunt object.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Television

‘Made for Love’ Showrunner Inks Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal (Exclusive) Christina Lee is putting down roots at Warner Bros. Television. The Made for Love showrunner has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the company, for whom she steers the HBO Max…. Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez to Explore Faith vs....
TV Series411mania.com

Director Hired For HBO Max Green Lantern Series

The Direct reports that Warner Bros. has hired Superman & Lois director Lee Toland Krieger to helm the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max. As previously reported, the series will include multiple Green Lanterns, with Finn Wittrock playing Guy Gardner while Jeremy Irvine plays Alan Scott. There will also be a new female hero named Bree Jarta, but that role has yet to be cast. Scott’s storyline will take place in the 1940s while Garnder and Jarta’s happen in the 1980s. Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Sinestro will make an appearance in the show.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

New Jon Hamm film set for wide release on July 1

Studio honchos have pegged July 1 as the opening date for "No Sudden Move," the new Jon Hamm movie directed by Steven Soderbergh. After making its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, the film will open a couple weeks later on HBO Max. Set in 1950s Detroit,...